Who Got The Work

Shahram Nassi and Scott Sharp of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Nissan USA in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Quill & Arrow on behalf of the owner of a 2019 Nissan Sentra. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 4:22-cv-05247, Fortune v. Nissan North America, Inc.

Automotive

October 29, 2022, 1:40 PM