New Suit

Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Patriot Pharmaceuticals were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Willie C. Fortune, who allegedly suffered negative side effects after taking the antipsychotic medication Risperdal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00298, Fortune v. Johnson & Johnson et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 02, 2023, 8:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Willie C Fortune

defendants

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Patriot Pharmaceuticals Inc.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation