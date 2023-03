New Suit - Contract

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Fortune Growers LLC. The complaint, over the alleged failure to deliver goods, takes aim at Alcala Jr. Trucking LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01576, Fortune Growers, LLC v. Alcala Jr. Trucking, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

March 14, 2023, 3:56 PM