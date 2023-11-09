Fortune 500 Company Succeeds at Bringing in 3rd-Party as Def...

News From Law.com

The Williams Companies Inc. obtained a third-party defense in its seven-year court battle with a subsidiary of Houston-based Vinmar International Ltd. The Williams Companies, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have been embroiled in a lawsuit since 2016 in a Harris County district court—a lawsuit that has a duplicate action in Alberta, Canada—that was filed by Vinmar subsidiary North American Polypropylene ULC (NAPP). The lawsuit concerns an agreement entered into in August 2015 between NAPP and Williams Canada Polypropylene ULC.

Energy

November 09, 2023, 2:47 PM

