New Suit

Butler Snow filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company. The complaint pursues claims against American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina, North Carolina Commission for the Blind and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-00172, Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company v. Scriven et al.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 12:17 PM