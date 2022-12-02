Who Got The Work

Michael James Hopkins and Yasamin Parsafar of Sheppard Mullin have stepped in to represent Pocketful of Quarters Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit. The action, seeking a declaration of non-infringement and patent invalidity, was filed Aug. 31 in California Northern District Court by Vasquez Benisek & Lindgren and Hamilton, Brook, Smith & Reynolds on behalf of Forte Labs Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:22-cv-04982, Forte Labs, Inc. v. Pocketful of Quarters, Inc.

Technology

December 02, 2022, 11:14 AM