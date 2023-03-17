New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mercedes-Benz Group was slapped with a product liability class action Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The suit, brought by Corpus Law Patel LLC and Tadler Law, contends that the rear subframe of certain Mercedes vehicles has a dangerous safety defect that causes the subframe and nearby part to corrode prematurely, including the brake lines and rear axle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01133, Forte et al v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC et al.

Automotive

March 17, 2023, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Donna Anne Strigari

Valerie Jane Forte

Plaintiffs

Corpus Law Patel

Milberg Phillips Grossman LLP

defendants

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects