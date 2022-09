New Suit - Contract

Friday, Eldredge & Clark filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Arkansas Western District Court on behalf of Fort Worth Partners. The complaint, which is centered on an industrial building lease, takes aim at Nilfisk Inc. and Denmark-headquartered Nilfisk Holding. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-05181, Fort Worth Partners, LLC v. Nilfisk, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

September 06, 2022, 3:44 PM