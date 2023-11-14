Fort Worth Court of Appeals Upholds $180M Mineral Rights Dea...

News From Law.com

An attempt by a Ross Perot Jr. owned company to get damages on a $180 million transaction of which it disapproved was rebuffed at Fort Worth's Second District Court of Appeals. Nortex Minerals LP and Petrus Investment LP, companies controlled by Perot, filed suit in 2021 against the oil and gas exploration and energy company Blackbeard Operating LLC. The Nortex case was halted and the summary judgment stage when Tarrant County 348th District Court Judge Megan Fahey granted summary judgement for defendants Blackbeard, BlueStone Natural Resources II LLC and Diversified Production LLC.

Energy

November 14, 2023, 2:35 PM

