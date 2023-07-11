New Suit - Contract

Selective Insurance Co. of America was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Watt, Tieder, Hoffar & Fitzgerald on behalf of Fort Myer Construction Corp., seeks to recover more than $600,000 from the defendant’s alleged breach of a performance bond. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01988, Fort Myer Construction Corporation v. Selective Insurance Company Of America.

Insurance

July 11, 2023, 1:25 PM

Fort Myer Construction Corporation

Watt, Tieder, Hoffar & Fitzgerald, L.L.P.

Selective Insurance Company Of America

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract