Class A office developments continue to be in high demand in South Florida, as Fort Lauderdale's biggest Class A, mixed-use development is 100% leased. This comes 24 months after getting a temporary certificate of occupancy for 3,670 of rentable square feet for the expansion of Shutts & Bowen and tenant Zions Bank, which is leasing 3,931 rentable square feet of office space.

Real Estate

December 16, 2022, 5:30 PM