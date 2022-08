New Suit - Consumer Class Action

R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a Chicago-based communications services company, was hit with a data breach class action on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Lyon Law Firm and Chestnut Cambronne on behalf of customers who contend that their personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04260, Forslund v. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.

Telecommunications

August 12, 2022, 2:22 PM