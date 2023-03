New Suit

Bank of America was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00289, Forshey v. Bank of America Corporation.

March 31, 2023, 9:32 AM

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations