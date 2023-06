Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Griesing Mazzeo Law LLC on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Merck, the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of an associate director of 30 years who is alleging discrimination on the basis of age, sex and race. The case is 2:23-cv-02138, Forsey v. Merck & Co. Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 05, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Aronda Forsey

defendants

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Compensation And Benefits Committee Of The Board Of Directors

Employee Benefits Committee Of Merck & Co.

Management Pension Investment Committee

defendant counsels

Griesing Mazzeo Law, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination