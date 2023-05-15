Who Got The Work

Jackson Lewis and Cohen, Weiss and Simon have stepped in to represent Maimonides Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association, respectively, in a pending employment-related lawsuit. The case was filed March 30 in New York Eastern District Court by Famighetti & Weinick on behalf of a nurse who claims that she was terminated in violation of a collective bargaining agreement and that her appeal was mishandled by the union. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:23-cv-02449, Forrester v. Maimonides Medical Center et al.

Health Care

May 15, 2023, 3:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Kareen Forrester

Plaintiffs

Famighetti & Weinick, PLLC

defendants

Maimonides Medical Center

New York State Nurses Association

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

Cohen, Weiss And Simon Llp

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations