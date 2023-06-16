New Suit - Employment

The Carlyle Group and other defendants were sued Friday in New York Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Advocates For Justice on behalf of a former Clover Construction Management development director who asserts that he was terminated for reporting and refusing to participate in the company's illegal practice of avoiding potential development sites in or near Black neighborhoods, an alleged company-wide system codenamed 'the Canadian Factor.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00557, Forrest v. Clover Group, Inc. et al.

Investment Firms

June 16, 2023, 6:52 PM

Plaintiffs

R. Shane Forrest

Plaintiffs

Advocates For Justice

defendants

The Carlyle Group

Allison H. Joseph Pendleton

Carlyle Clover Partners 2, L.P.

Carlyle Clover Partners, L.P.

Clover Communities Fund I, L.P.

Clover Communities Fund II, L.P.

Clover Communities Fund III, L.P.

Clover Communities Fund IV, L.P.

Clover Communities Fund V, L.P.

Clover Communities Fund V, LLC

Clover Construction Management West Corp.

Clover Construction Management, Inc.

Clover Group, Inc.

Clover Management, Inc.

Michael L. Joseph

Richard A. Greenspan

Robert D. Jack

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination