The Carlyle Group and other defendants were sued Friday in New York Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Advocates For Justice on behalf of a former Clover Construction Management development director who asserts that he was terminated for reporting and refusing to participate in the company's illegal practice of avoiding potential development sites in or near Black neighborhoods, an alleged company-wide system codenamed 'the Canadian Factor.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00557, Forrest v. Clover Group, Inc. et al.
Investment Firms
June 16, 2023, 6:52 PM