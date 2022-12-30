Who Got The Work

Mario C. Vasta and Todd S. Kartchner of Fennemore Craig have stepped in to defend Namecheap Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 15 in Arizona District Court by Lewis & Lin on behalf of adult film companies CP Productions Inc. and Fornix Holdings LLC, accuses the defendants of distributing the plaintiffs' copyrighted works without authorization. Co-defendant Cloudfare, a website infrastructure and security company, is represented by Charhon Callahan Robson & Garza. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa, is 2:22-cv-01942, Fornix Holdings LLC et al v. Unknown Party et al.

Cybersecurity

December 30, 2022, 9:49 AM