New Suit - Copyright

Adult film companies Fornix Holdings and CP Productions filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the anonymous operators of DaftSex.com and PornWild.com on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis & Lin, accuses the defendants of distributing the plaintiffs' copyrighted works without authorization. Google and Cloudflare, a website infrastructure and security company, are also named as defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01942, Fornix Holdings LLC et al. v. Doe et al.

Cybersecurity

November 15, 2022, 4:58 PM