New Suit - Copyright

Adult film companies Fornix Holdings and CP Productions filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the anonymous operators of two adult websites on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis & Lin, accuses the defendants of distributing the plaintiffs' copyrighted works without authorization. VeriSign Inc. and Cloudflare, a website infrastructure and security company, are also named as defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00309, Fornix Holdings LLC et al. v. Doe et al.

Cybersecurity

February 21, 2023, 4:49 PM