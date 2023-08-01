Dmitry Epstein of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Business Filings Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed June 16 in Georgia Northern District Court by Lindsey & Lacy on behalf of Formula Construction Group LLC. The complaint contends that the defendant breached its duty to the plaintiff by failing to notify the plaintiff that it had been served with a lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:23-cv-02721, Formula Construction Group, LLC v. Business Filings Incorporated.
Construction & Engineering
August 01, 2023, 11:33 AM