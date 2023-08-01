Who Got The Work

Dmitry Epstein of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Business Filings Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed June 16 in Georgia Northern District Court by Lindsey & Lacy on behalf of Formula Construction Group LLC. The complaint contends that the defendant breached its duty to the plaintiff by failing to notify the plaintiff that it had been served with a lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:23-cv-02721, Formula Construction Group, LLC v. Business Filings Incorporated.

Construction & Engineering

August 01, 2023, 11:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Formula Construction Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lindsey & Lacy, PC

Lindsey & Lacy, P.C.

defendants

Business Filings Incorporated

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Goldberg Kohn

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract