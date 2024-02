News From Law.com

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has regained one of its top ex-government lawyers as Stuart Delery returns to the firm after serving as White House Counsel to President Joe Biden.Delery rejoins the firm as a partner based in Washington D.C. and the co-chair of Gibson Dunn's crisis management and administrative law and regulatory practice groups.

Government

February 05, 2024, 4:00 AM

