Walgreens Boots Alliance's former global chief legal officer, Danielle Gray, has landed at the nation's largest health insurer, Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group. Gray, who'd been Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens legal chief since 2021, stepped down in December, two months after her former boss, Rosalind Brewer, resigned as CEO

Health Care

March 05, 2024, 3:45 PM

