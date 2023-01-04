Former Vinson & Elkins Partner Rejoins Firm as Energy Transi...

News From Law.com

Todd Triller, who left Vinson & Elkins six years ago to join The Carlyle Group, has rejoined the firm as a partner in New York, where he anticipates strong demand in the energy and infrastructure sectors.Triller, who had been managing director and co-head of energy credit at The Carlyle Group, returned to the Am Law 100 firm, where he was a partner from 2011 to 2017, on Tuesday. He said he is excited about opportunities in energy transition and infrastructure, and said Vinson & Elkins is well positioned to maintain its position as a leader in the energy sector.

Energy

January 04, 2023, 3:09 PM