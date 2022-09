News From Law.com

Kenneth W. Starr, the independent Counsel during the Clinton Whitewater investigation and a former U.S. solicitor general and appeals court judge, has died at the age of 76, according to a statement from his family. Starr's lengthy legal career involved both prosecuting and defending U.S. presidents during impeachment trials, first against former President Bill Clinton in 1998, and then defending former President Donald Trump in 2020.

September 13, 2022, 5:54 PM