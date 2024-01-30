Former US Attorney, FPPC Chair Among Latest Round of Governo...

News From Law.com

Brian Stretch, a Sidley Austin partner and former U.S. attorney for California's Northern District, was one of 16 judicial appointees announced late Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Stretch will join the San Francisco County Superior Court and fill the vacancy created when Judge Rita Lin was confirmed last fall to the U.S. District Court for California's Northern District. Stretch served as U.S. attorney from 2016 to 2018 after holding a number of positions in the Northern District office since his arrival in 1999.

