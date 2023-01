News From Law.com

John Sullivan, former Deputy Secretary of State and U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation, has rejoined Mayer Brown as partner and co-lead of the firm's national security practice, which he co-founded with fellow co-lead Raj De in 2015. Sullivan will split his time between the firm's New York and Washington, D.C. offices.

Legal Services

January 05, 2023, 7:44 AM