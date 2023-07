News From Law.com

A month after leaving Unisys Corp. as its general counsel, Claudius Sokenu has wound up ten miles up Interstate 476, at Radnor, Pennsylvania-based biopharma chemical and materials company Avantor. Sokenu joined Avantor this week as executive vice president, chief legal and compliance officer and corporate secretary.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 26, 2023, 4:10 PM

