Former Twitter Legal Chief Vijaya Gadde Sues Company | Law.c...

Former Twitter chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde sued the company Monday, alleging it has failed to pay legal bills she has racked up in connection with lawsuits and investigations facing the company. Gadde filed the suit with former CEO Parag Agrawal and former Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal in the Delaware Court of Chancery. The trio say the company has not paid invoices topping $1 million submitted to the company by their attorneys at Sidley Austin.

Internet & Social Media

April 11, 2023, 8:12 AM

