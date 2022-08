News From Law.com

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg on Thursday pleaded guilty to a series of financial crimes and agreed to testify at the trial of the Trump Organization if called to do so in Manhattan Supreme Court. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan said he expects to impose a sentence of five months' incarceration and five years' probation if Weisselberg complies with the terms of his plea agreement,

