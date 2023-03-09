Former Trump Lawyer Censured in Colo. for Falsehoods About E...

News From Law.com

Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump 's reelection campaign and a prominent conservative media figure, has been censured by Colorado legal officials after admitting she made repeated false statements about the 2020 presidential election. Ellis acknowledged making 10 "misrepresentations" on television and Twitter during Trump's fight to stay in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, according to the censure from the office of attorney regulation counsel in Colorado, where Ellis is from.

Arizona

March 09, 2023, 12:54 PM