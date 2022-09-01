Former Trump Aide Carter Page Cant Sue FBI for Faulty FISA W...

News From Law.com

Carter Page, a former advisor to President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, can't sue the FBI over several botched FISA warrants. The decision, delivered in a lengthy opinion from Judge Dabney Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Thursday, made note of the headline-inspiring errors and omissions made by federal agents that ultimately led to Page's complaint in 2020. But among the issues with Page's suit was the lack of a legal claim for redress against flawed FISA warrants.

