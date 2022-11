News From Law.com

Database-management-software giant Oracle Corp. has hired Stuart Levey, a former senior lawyer at HSBC Holdings plc, as chief legal officer. Levey joins Oracle with more than three decades of legal experience, most recently as principal of the consulting firm WestExec Advisors. He replaces Dorian Daley who said in July that she is retiring after three decades with the company.

November 10, 2022, 11:00 AM