Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman Set to Join Ho...

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general, will join Houston's Wright Close & Barger on Sept. 12 as a partner in the firm's appellate practice.Guzman has been a shareholder in Houston and San Antonio with Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry, a firm she joined in August 2021 and will leave on Sept. 9. She resigned from the Supreme Court in June 2021 and then announced a run for Texas attorney general.Prior to her tim

Texas

September 07, 2022, 9:36 AM