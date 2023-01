News From Law.com

George P. Bush, the former Texas Land Commissioner, has joined Michael Best & Friedrich as a partner in Austin and a principal in Michael Best Strategies, helping to expand the firm's corporate, litigation and consulting practices.Bush, a grandson of the late President George H.W. Bush, returns to private practice after he unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general in 2022.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 19, 2023, 4:31 PM