Former Starr County Attorney Guilty, Committed Extortion Whi...

Victor Canales, the Starr County attorney from 2005 to 2022, pleaded guilty to extortion under color of law during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Ricardo Hinojosa in McAllen. While in office, the Rio Grande Valley attorney was responsible for prosecuting misdemeanor crimes in Starr County. In September 2021, a woman contacted Canales for help because her son was charged with three misdemeanor offenses, according to the court record. A federal indictment was brought against Canales on April 5 based on evidence he offered to help her on the condition she pay $1,500.

September 06, 2023, 1:01 PM

