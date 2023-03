News From Law.com

Jenay Nurse Guilford has been tapped to serve as executive director of the Center for Appellate Litigation. She's stepping up to the top spot at the defender organization following the retirement of longtime attorney-in-charge Robert S. Dean. Guilford has taken the title of executive director for the center, a newly created role that encompasses the duties of an attorney-in-charge while reflecting the organization's broadened approach to serving clients.

Legal Services

March 14, 2023, 7:17 PM