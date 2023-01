News From Law.com

Vida Health, a closely watched healthcare startup which has raised nearly $2 million in funding, has added former Virgin Mobile and Sprint lawyer Elaine Divelbliss as chief people officer & general counsel. Divelbliss joins Vida with more than 25 years of legal experience, including at high-growth start-ups in well-regulated industries.

Health Care

January 09, 2023, 2:02 PM