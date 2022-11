News From Law.com

Kapil Chaudhary, a former senior legal counsel for Twitter in India, has joined the San Francisco-based online gaming company Junglee Games as its first general counsel. Chaudhary brings to Junglee Games more than two decades of legal experience, the last 16 months at Twitter. Chaudhary has held leadership positions across various companies including the construction software maker Autodesk and IBM.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 28, 2022, 1:00 PM