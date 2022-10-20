Former Senior Attorney at Parallel Joins Cannabis-Focused In...

News From Law.com

Courtney Stough, a former Am Law 100 attorney based in Atlanta, has joined an ambitious new insurtech startup angling to service cannabis-related business risks. Westport, Connecticut-based Frontier Risk Group announced its launch on Wednesday, adding seasoned insurance and cannabis industry executives to its leadership roster, including Stough. The company was founded by James Whitcomb, the former CEO of the multistate marijuana company Parallel Inc. and IA Capital Group, an insurtech-focused investment firm.

Cannabis

October 20, 2022, 7:44 AM