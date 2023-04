News From Law.com

A boutique firm is relaunching in Atlanta with the addition of three new partners, in a move that grows both the firm and its sphere of expertise. With their civil, defense and appellate acumen in tow, former state Sen. Jen Jordan and Atlanta attorneys Kris Alderman and Alison Currie have joined The Summerville Firm, founded by Darren Summerville.

April 17, 2023

