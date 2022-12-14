Former SCOTUS Clerk Suing Jones Day Promoted to Counsel at S...

News From Law.com

Mark Savignac, one of two former Jones Day associates suing their former law firm for gender discrimination related to Jones Day's parental leave policy, has been promoted to counsel at Steptoe & Johnson effective Jan. 1, 2023, the firm announced on Tuesday. Savignac, a 2011 Harvard Law School graduate, joined Jones Day in 2017 and was fired in January 2019 for expressing his intention to wage a legal and public relations battle with the firm after being denied an additional eight weeks of paid parental leave under the firm's disability policy.

December 14, 2022, 2:57 PM