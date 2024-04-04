Former Schnader, Klehr Harrison Partner Sued for Invasion of...

News From Law.com

Robert McKinley, a former partner at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis and the former intellectual property practice leader at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg, was hit with an invasion-of-privacy suit in New Jersey state court on Tuesday over allegedly hiding cameras in bathrooms at his residences and secretly recording guests. McKinley was arrested in April 2022 on 20 charges of manufacturing child pornography and possession of child sexual abuse materials.

April 04, 2024, 4:46 PM

