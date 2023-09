News From Law.com

Former Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis chairman Dennis Suplee has moved to Welsh & Recker as of counsel, following former Schnader partners Bruce Merenstein and Sam Silver in their move over to the firm prior to Schnader's dissolution. Suplee has a long history with the dissolved firm, joining Schnader in 1967 as the last hire made by William Schnader before his death, and eventually serving as the firm's chairman from 1992 to 1998.

Legal Services

September 13, 2023, 3:06 PM

nature of claim: /