News From Law.com

New York-based attorney Maria Krasnikow Harris has joined Vice Media as chief legal officer, replacing Lucinda Treat, who left this month to serve as CEO at a podcast startup founded by former aides to President Barack Obama. Harris most recently was chief legal officer of Packable Holdings, an e-commerce platform for health and beauty products that opted to liquidate this fall after a SPAC merger fell apart.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 07, 2022, 7:23 AM