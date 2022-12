News From Law.com

Tailored Brands, the Houston-based parent of retailers Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, has named Yen Chu as chief legal officer.Chu joins the retail holding company from luxury fitness brand Equinox, which owns high-end high clubs and hotels catering to health-conscious travelers. She'd been executive vice president and chief legal officer for the New York City-based company for six years.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 22, 2022, 6:01 AM