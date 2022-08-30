Former Pitcher-Turned-Litigator Garrett Broshuis Helps Minor...

News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily checks in with Garrett Broshius of Korein Tillery, who pitched six seasons in the minor leagues prior to practicing law. A federal judge in San Francisco gave preliminary approval to a $185 million settlement in a case that Broshuis, his firm and lawyers at Pearson, Simon & Warshaw filed in 2014 claiming that Major League Baseball violated state and federal labor laws by suppressing minor leaguers' pay—paying them less than minimum wage and nothing for mandatory Spring Training.

