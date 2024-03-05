Former Phila. Trial Lawyers President Sued Former Law Partne...

News From Law.com

One day before launching his own firm, former Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association President Kenneth Fulginiti filed a lawsuit against his former partner Thomas Duffy Jr. and his former firm, alleging that Duffy defrauded Fulginiti out of millions in compensation throughout his 34-year tenure by understating firm profits, wasting firm revenues on "vanity expenses," and funneling firm funds toward personal needs. The 38-page complaint was discontinued without prejudice on Feb. 29, the same day Fulginiti announced he was opening his own firm.

March 05, 2024, 3:44 PM

