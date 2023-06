News From Law.com

Former Philadelphia chief defender Keir Bradford-Grey, currently a partner in Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads' litigation department, announced Wednesday morning that she is running for Pennsylvania attorney general. She is the third candidate to declare for the seat, joining fellow Democrats Eugene DePasquale, a former auditor general, and Joe Khan, the former Bucks County solicitor, in the race.

Pennsylvania

June 21, 2023, 11:44 AM

