Once the chief legal officer of one of the world's most valuable fintech firms, Louise Pentland is about to handle the legal affairs of a mouse and seven dwarfs. Pentland, who in late 2021 announced plans to step down from from PayPal in an "to seek renewal and creating space to do that," will start Sept. 15 as chief counsel for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

September 06, 2023, 2:34 PM

