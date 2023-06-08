Former Partners Lawsuit Against Roche Freedman Beats Motion ...

News From Law.com

New York litigator Paul Fattaruso's lawsuit against his former law firm, Freedman Normand Friedland (formerly Roche Freedman), over a disputed cryptocurrency asset will continue after a Florida judge denied the latter firm's motion to dismiss on Wednesday. The motion is the latest development in an ongoing skirmish between Fattaruso and his former firm, who he claims deprived him of nearly $1 million in compensation and a 2% share of a cryptocurrency asset the firm received as payment from a client. According to Fattaruso's March 2022 complaint, that asset appreciated to a value of nearly $250 million.

